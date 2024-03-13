This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 13, 2024

A new proxy war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has flared up in recent weeks as Congo’s army and the Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern Congo, killed scores and displaced hundreds of thousands. The fighting, in a war that has lasted decades, has increased the risk of an all-out conflict between Congo and Rwanda that could draw in neighbors and regional powers including South Africa, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.

(“On the Brink,” Economist, Feb. 22, 2024; “DRC Conflict: Why is Fighting Intensifying and Can It Threaten Regional Security,” Reuters, Feb. 19, 2024)

Colombia will host the 2024 United Nations Biodiversity Summit in the city of Cali this fall. There, nations are expected to announce plans on their conservation goals and engage in negotiations on climate finance.

(“Colombia’s Confrontational Climate Policy,” Foreign Policy, March 1, 2024)

The headwaters of the Muddy River, a tributary of the Colorado River, relies on groundwater-fed springs as its primary supply as it flows to Lake Mead. But over the last two decades, those springs have faced the threat of groundwater overuse. As reported by Barn Raiser media, the state of Nevada issued more rights to use groundwater than there was water to go around. When too much groundwater is pumped, it can deplete the springs feeding the Muddy, with cascading effects on people and wildlife that rely on the river.

(“Nevada Supreme Court Issues Major Water Ruling,” Barn Raiser, Feb. 8, 2024)

