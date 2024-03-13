Between The Lines – March 13, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 13, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 13, 2024Abby Maxman and Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle: ‘Starvation Being Used as a Weapon of War in Gaza’; International Community Demands Immediate CeasefireMazin Qumsiyeh: Beyond Devastation in Gaza, Palestinians Suffer Repression and Violence in Israeli-Occupied West BankRick Perlstein: Corporate Media Coverage of Election 2024 Riven by Journalistic MalpracticeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 13, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary