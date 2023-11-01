This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 1, 2023

A day after the government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro signed an agreement with opposition parties over conditions to hold a competitive presidential election in late 2024, the Biden administration eased economic sanctions against the South American nation’s oil, gas, and gold sectors.

On Labor Day weekend, Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear who is running for re-election launched an ad blitz against his opponent Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding his extreme stand against abortion. The ad accused Cameron of insisting a 9-year-old rape victim should be forced to give birth.

During a brutal heatwave in Texas, grassroots climate activists announced a victory after a year-long campaign to allow school kids from grades 6 to 12 to ride on public transit for free. Sunrise Dallas — a local chapter of the youth-led national climate movement built a successful campaign winning free student trips on Dallas Area Rapid Transit, (or DART) an important step toward building support for a Green New Deal.

