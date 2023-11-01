Between The Lines – Nov. 1, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 1, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 1, 2023Zachary Lockman: As Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire, Israel Escalates Gaza Assault Worsening Humanitarian CatastropheJennifer Bendery: GOP’s New Speaker of the House is a Christian Right ExtremistMark Colville: New Haven Activists Address Housing Crisis, Building Tiny Houses in Their BackyardBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 1, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary