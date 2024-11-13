This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 13, 2024

Long before Nov. 5, there were warning signs of Donald Trump’s coming victory in the 2024 presidential election. Trump, in part won by boosting voter turnout in dark red rural counties in swing states, while the Democrats’ votes were flat. Support for Vice President Kamla Harris fell by 1.4 million votes across the nation, compared to Democratic turnout four years ago.

(“Why Democrats Lost Rural America Again,” Barn Raiser, Nov. 6, 2024; “Swing States: How Democratic Vote Stayed Flat While Republican Gains Won it For Trump,” Guardian, Nov. 8, 2024)

Young people across Africa are campaigning to expel old-guard governments, angry about corruption and unemployment. In diamond-rich Botswana, the ruling Democratic party was defeated by an insurgent movement led by 54-year-old Duma Boko, whose Democratic Change coalition won a majority of seats in parliament. After 50 years in power the ruling party came in last.

(“Young Voters Oust Botswana’s Ruling Party,” Foreign Policy, Nov. 6, 2024; “Mozambique Police Fire Gas at Biggest Protest Yet Against Ruling Party,” Reuters, Nov. 7, 2024)

Many patients have experienced the difficulty in finding a psychologist, a therapist or addiction specialist covered by their insurance policy. The networks used by major insurance companies often leave patients frustrated since their provider directories are full of doctors not accepting new patients, wrong phone numbers or physicians who dropped out of the insurance network years ago. The cause of what’s been called “ghost networks,” is usually low insurance reimbursement rates.

(“’Ghost Network’ of US Healthcare Providers Amounts to Fraud,” The Guardian, Nov. 4, 2024)