Between The Lines – Nov. 13, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 13, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 13, 2024Branko Marcetic: Kamala Harris’ Defeat Linked to Neglect of Working Class Economic DiscontentVictor Pickard: Assessing Corporate Media’s Failures Covering 2024 ElectionMazin Qumsiyeh: After Israel has Killed 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Jewish Settlers Carrying Out Ethnic Cleansing in West BankBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 13, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary