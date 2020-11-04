• In early October Mali’s opposition leader Soumaila Cisse and a 75-year-old French woman Sophie Petronin were released from captivity by jihadist groups in northern Mali. In exchange 200 jihadi fighters were set free, beginning a new chapter in the conflict-driven Sahel.

(“We Were Soldiers Once,” Economist, Oct. 17, 2020; “Mali, France Differ on Holding Talks With Armed Groups,” Al Jazeera, Oct. 26, 2020)

• The Supreme Court ruled in 2010, that juve­nile life with­out parole is an uncon­sti­tu­tion­al sen­tence for crimes oth­er than homi­cide. In 2012 in the case, Miller v. Alabama, the Court pro­hib­it­ed juve­nile life with­out parole as a manda­to­ry min­i­mum sen­tence for any crime — but did not ban it out­right. Final­ly, in 2016 the Montgomery v. Louisiana case made the Miller deci­sion retroac­tive, rul­ing that peo­ple “must be giv­en the oppor­tu­ni­ty to show their crime did not reflect irrepara­ble cor­rup­tion; and, if it did not, their hope for some years of life out­side prison walls must be restored.”

(“The Supreme Court Said Their Sentencing Was Unconstitutional. But They’re Still Behind Bars,” In These Times, Oct. 21 2020)