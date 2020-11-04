Between The Lines – Nov. 4, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 4, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 4, 2020Norman Solomon: Activists Organize to Demand Incoming Biden Administration Adopt Progressive Policy AgendaSteven Hassan: Trump’s Cult Followers May Respond with Violence to Election LossErin Boggs: Lawsuit Challenges New Trump HUD Rule Which Guts Fair Housing Discrimination ProtectionsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 4, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Sarah Forman and Richard HillSubscribe to our Weekly Summary