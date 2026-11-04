This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 4, 2026

Protests are growing across Argentina against right-wing President Javier Milei’s efforts to eliminate a 2011 law restricting foreign ownership of land and natural resources. Indigenous communities, environmental activists and labor organizations warn that Milei’s free-market policies threaten Indigenous territories, water supplies and environmental protections, while transferring control of valuable land to wealthy foreign investors.

(“Protesters Fight ‘Foreignization’ as Javier Milei Encourages Land Sales in Argentina,” Guardian, Oct. 6, 2026)

The Trump administration is facing accusations of intimidation and violations of tribal sovereignty as it moves forward with construction of a 62-mile border wall across the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona. A ProPublica investigation documents how Department of Homeland Security agents deployed drones, surveillance aircraft and heavily armed masked officers to monitor Indigenous residents conducting peaceful prayer ceremonies opposing the project. Tribal leaders say the wall threatens sacred cultural sites, environmental resources and family connections across the U.S.-Mexico border.

(“As Trump’s Wall Closes In, DHS Intimidates a Border Tribe with Surveillance, Masked Agenta and Drones,” ProPublica, Oct. 10, 2026)

Seattle’s democratic socialist Mayor Katie Wilson, elected in November 2025 by a narrow margin over incumbent Bruce Harrell, is confronting political obstacles as she attempts to implement an ambitious progressive agenda. A longtime community organizer and co-founder of the Transit Riders Union, Wilson campaigned on expanding affordable housing, improving public transportation and reducing economic inequality. But her administration faces opposition from moderate city council members, business interests and some disappointed progressive supporters.

(“Socialist in Seattle,” American Prospect, Sept. 28, 2026)