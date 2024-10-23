This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 23, 2024

Fighting in Sudan’s bloody civil war continues as the Sudanese Armed Forces is now battling the rebel Rapid Support Forces for control of the capital city Khartoum. The RSF controls most of central and western Sudan, including the war-ravaged Darfur region, while the government allied to the army is based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

In rolling out her presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris has highlighted her career as a prosecutor, pledging to go after predatory lenders, bogus for-profit collages and corporate “bad actors” who abused their clout in the marketplace. But The American Prospect reports that the Vice President has had private meetings with CEOs from Visa and CVS Health, which has raised red flags, since both big corporations face government charges for exploiting consumers and small businesses.

(“Harris Courts CEOs Whose Companies Have Been Sued by Anti-Trust Enforcers,” American Prospect, Oct. 7, 2024)

“Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals”, or DACA, is an immigration status created by the Obama administration in 2012 to give 600,000 “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children by undocumented parents, temporary protection from deportation, while permitting them to work and get an education in the U.S. It was hoped that Congress would eventually pass legislation to give these young people a path to citizenship, but that’s never come to pass.

(“US Court Split Over Texas Standing to Sue Over DACA Immigration Program,” Reuters, Oct. 10, 2024; “The Fate of Undocumented Youth Sits With Notorious Right Wing Court,” Mother Jones, Oct. 10, 2024)