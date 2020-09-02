• Competing claims to energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean crossed a line when Greek and Turkish navy ships collided. The Kemal Reis, a Turkish frigate, was one of five escort ships sent to protect the Oruc Reis, a research vessel there to hunt for undersea oil and gas. When a Greek navy frigate, the Limnos, approached the the research ship, its bow collided with the the rear of the Turkish warship. A Greek defense spokesperson described the collission as an accident, while Ankara called it a provocation.

(“Battling Over Boundaries,” Economist, Aug. 22, 2020; “How Did the Eastern Mediterranean Become the Eye of a Geopolitical Storm,” Foreign Policy, Aug. 18, 2020; “Turkish-Greece Tensions Escalate Over Drilling Plans,” BBC)

• For months, Donald Trump has blamed China for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, labeling COVID-19 the Chinese or Wuhan virus in an attempt to shift blame for the more than 185,000 Americans who have died during the pandemic. In a cable TV news interview, Peter Navar­ro, the president’s trade advis­er, sug­gest­ed the coro­n­avirus is a “delib­er­ate” Chinese attack.

(“The GOP’s New China Scare,” In These Times, Aug. 17, 2020)