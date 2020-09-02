Trump, GOP Embrace Bizarre and Dangerous Support from QAnon

QAnon, a growing national movement that promotes a bizarre conspiracy theory that believes President Donald Trump is engaged in a covert war with a global cabal of powerful, Satan-worshiping elites who control the world and run a child sex ring, has recently crossed over from the fringe to right-wing and Republican politics. In early August, QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene won a Republican primary, where she’s now nearly certain to win a House seat in the November election. Trump has embraced Greene as a “future Republican star.”

The group, which has a major presence on social media, promotes false information about Covid-19, the Black Lives Matter protests and the 2020 election. QAnon supporters have also worked to infiltrate other conservative activist groups, such as the anti-vaccine and anti-child trafficking movements.

After several criminal incidents involving QAnon followers, including one member who is accused of murdering a mafia boss last year and another who was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill current presidential candidate Joe Biden, the FBI has warned that QAnon poses a potential domestic terror threat. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Amanda Marcotte, senior political writer for Salon.com, who discusses her recent article, “Is QAnon the New Christian Right?”

Marcotte is author of the book, “Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters.”