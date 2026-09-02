This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 2, 2026

Like many of its Central Asian neighbors, the oil rich nation of Kazakhstan was ruled by Moscow for over 100 years, first under the Russian empire, and later under the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991. But even after Kazakhstan gained independence in 1991, the country rarely challenged its nuclear armed northern neighbor.

(“Why Former Soviet States Now Challenge Russia Over Ukraine,” Christian Science Monitor, Aug. 13, 2026)

As thousands of wildfires burn across the American West, the US is facing a critical shortage of firefighters at the US Forest Service. Despite Trump administration claims that the firefighting workforce was stronger than ever, the agency has failed to keep pace with the spread of catastrophic fires fueled by the climate crisis.

(“Firefighters Sounded Alarm as US Faces Critical Staffing Shortage,” Guardian, Aug. 19, 2026)

Public-housing tenants are suing to block the New York City Police Department from implementing one of the largest expansions of video surveillance in the city’s history. The new program would connect nearly 20,000 Closed Circuit TV cameras in public housing to the police department’s controversial real-time surveillance system.

(“NYC Tenants Sue Over Spying Operation in Public Housing,” American Prospect, Aug. 7, 2026)