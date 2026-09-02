Between The Lines – Sept. 2, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 2, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 2, 2026Steve Woolford: Rising Number of U.S. Troops Seek Exit Over Trump’s Wars, International Law ViolationsJustin Glawe: Trump’s 19 Schemes to Subvert the Midterm ElectionNick Parker-Smith: Starbucks Workers Union Calls For Nationwide Boycott as Contract Negotiations StallBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 2, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary