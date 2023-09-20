This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 20, 2023

Kenya has launched an inquiry into accusations of abuses committed by British troops stationed in the African nation. The outcome of the investigation could dramatically change the security relationship between Kenya, a former British colony, and the United Kingdom. The investigation will examine the activities of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya, whose soldiers have been accused of murder and sexual abuse.

Over the past two years, rural Greene County in northeastern Tennessee has collected more than $2.7 million from regional and national settlements with opioid drug manufacturers and distributors. But instead of helping people harmed by addiction, county officials are finding other ways to spend these funds.

Recent U.S. economic indicators look good. The economy has grown over five percent since 2019, and unemployment is at a historic low. Real wages increased 3.5 percent under Biden, among the best growth rate since the 1980s. Inflation, although still higher than pre-pandemic levels, appears to be receding. Yet, most polls show Americans are unhappy with the state of the economy, with many struggling to pay their bills.

