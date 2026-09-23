This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 23, 2026

South America is reducing hunger faster than any other region in the world. New figures from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization show the share of South Americans facing food insecurity has fallen by roughly one-third since 2020. Brazil has led much of the progress, joining Chile and Guyana among countries where chronic hunger has fallen below the threshold used to track countries on the UN’s world hunger map.

(“Eat Up,” Economist, July 25, 2026)

A controversial 900-mile oil pipeline across East Africa is nearing completion despite years of opposition from environmental and human-rights groups. According to Yale Environment 360 blog, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, or EACOP, will carry oil from two fields near Uganda’s Lake Albert across Tanzania to an Indian Ocean export terminal. One of those projects, operated by French energy giant Total, extends into Murchison Falls National Park, a major wildlife refuge and important elephant migration corridor.

(“In East Africa, a Controversial Oil Project is Poised for Production,” Yale 360, June 25, 2026)

The proposed 650-mile Bridger oil Pipeline Expansion project planned to be built across Montana and Wyoming hit a regulatory roadblock after Montana officials withdrew a key waiver granted to the developer. The Bridger pipeline, nicknamed Keystone Light is a smaller version of the Keystone XL pipeline cancelled by President Biden in 2021. The Bridger project would carry dirty, high sulfur Canadian tar-sands oil from Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma. The Trump administration has expedited the project’s federal environmental review and granted a cross-border permit, with construction proposed to begin as early as July 2027.

(“In Montana, a Controversial $2 Billion Pipeline Hits a Speed Bump,” The Grist, Aug. 7, 2026)