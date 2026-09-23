Between The Lines – Sept. 23, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 23, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 23, 2026Sarah Kendzior: Trump’s Authoritarian Onslaught Designed to Overwhelm a Nation that Rejects His TyrannyDr. Lynn Goldman: Trump EPA Repeals Regulations Limiting Planet-Warming Emissions from Coal & Gas-Fired Power PlantsMiranda Bogen: AI Potential Danger Provokes Calls for Development Slow Down, RegulationBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 23, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary