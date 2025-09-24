This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 24, 2025

The United Nations is warning of a growing humanitarian crisis as more than 176,000 Sahrawi refugees from Western Sahara at camps in Algeria are suffering from malnutrition due to a reduction in humanitarian aid resulting from lack of funding.

Doctors and public health experts are raising an alarm about the growing spread of tuberculosis among prisoners held in ICE detention centers. Migrant detainees have tested positive for TB, the world’s most deadly infectious disease, in detention centers in Alaska and California. A detainee died in ICE custody in an Arizona detention center one day after he was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Other detainees in both Colorado and Washington state have also been exposed to the disease.

Pharmacies in black and Latino communities are less likely to dispense the anti-opioid drug ‘buprenorphine’ in treating opioid addiction, than in white communities. This is occurring as pharmacies are cautious in dispending the anti-opioid drug, which is classified as a controlled substance. The drug helps reduce cravings for opioids and the likelihood of a fatal overdose.

