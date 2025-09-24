Trump’s FCC Takes Action to Suppress Free Speech

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, the nation has witnessed an escalating pattern of verbal attacks, lawsuits, and threats to revoke broadcast licenses targeting media outlets that carry commentary or other programming critical of the president. Companies and programs targeted include CBS, ABC, 60 Minutes, the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press. The regime’s policy of suppressing free speech came into sharp focus when Trump’s FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr threatened ABC/Disney corporation with retaliation if it didn’t suspend late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel for remarks he made on his show about the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Within hours ABC complied by suspending Kimmel’s show indefinitely on Sept. 17.

But the backlash to Trump’s heavy-handed government censorship, not seen in the U.S. since the McCarthy era, was fierce. A consumer boycott to cancel Disney’s streaming service was launched, and within five days succeeded in pressuring the media network to reinstate Kimmel’s show, that returned to the airwaves on Sept. 23. But 20 percent of local ABC stations owned by Sinclair and Nexstar say they would continue to pre-empt Kimmel’s show.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel with the media democracy group Free Press, who discusses Donald Trump’s attempt to control the nation’s media content, and the surrender of media industry CEOs to authoritarianism, turning their backs on First Amendment protections for free speech.

For more information, visit Free Press at FreePress.net.

