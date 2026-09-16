Between The Lines – Sept. 16, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 16, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 16, 2026Stephanie Savell: 25 Years Later, Post-9/11 U.S. Wars Cost $8 Trillion, Caused More Than 4.5 Million Deaths WorldwideWanda Culp: Trump Regime Once Again Attempts to Eliminate Roadless Rule Protecting Nation’s WildernessLori Wallach: U.S.-Canada Trade War: ‘The Most Stupid Trade Fight in History’Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 16, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary