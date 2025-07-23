Between The Lines – July 23, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 23, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 23, 2025Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and Dr. Ayaz Pathan: U.S. Doctors Describe the Slaughter and Starvation of Gaza’s Civilian Patients They TreatedWanda Bertram: New ‘Birth Behind Bars’ Report Finds Alarmingly High Rates of Infant Injury and DeathJohn Tarleton: Understanding Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Primary VictoryBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 23, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary