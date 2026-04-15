U.S. Corporate Media Fails to Call Out GOP Voter Suppression Campaign

Donald Trump, who attempted to overturn the outcome of his 2020 presidential election loss by inciting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now in his second term orchestrating a multi-pronged voter suppression campaign to prevent Democrats from taking control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Among the schemes unleashed are unprecedented mid-decade gerrymandering in Republican-controlled states, an executive order to use the post office to eliminate mail-in voting; lawsuits against states to collect confidential voter information; and pressuring Congress to pass the SAVE America Act that by requiring birth certificates or passports to vote, which would disenfranchise and estimated more than 20 million eligible voters.

There’s growing alarm about the Justice Department’s seizure of ballots in Atlanta and Arizona, along with regime threats to interfere in the election by declaring a national emergency, invoking the Insurrection Act and deploying ICE agents to intimidate voters at polling places.

While the many schemes being launched to rig the election in the GOP’s favor are happening in plain sight, U.S. corporate media too often downplay fact checks of the Republicans’ false claim of massive voter fraud by immigrants that they argue justifies policies that make it harder for millions of Americans to vote. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Julie Hollar, senior analyst with the group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, who talks about her recent commentary titled, “Who Will SAVE America From Misleading Coverage of Voter Suppression?”

JULIE HOLLAR: The way that media covered this influences the way that people understand it. And what we’ve learned from looking at both media coverage and at polls is that people don’t understand it very well. So I think one of the bigger failures of media, of our corporate media outlets on this issue is just a general lack of consistently debunking all of the myths that the GOP, particularly under Trump have spread, continue spreading about the existence or how widespread any kind of vote fraud is or any kind of voting by people without citizenship in the United States. Your listeners probably mostly know that in fact, it’s very rare. There is very little vote fraud. It is not common. It is not widespread. There are very few people who are not citizens who attempt to vote in federal elections. This is actually, as also many of your listeners may know, or they may not, especially if they’re younger, but this is a claim, this vote fraud claim has been advanced by the GOP well before Trump was around. I could definitely say that going back decades, the GOP has been advancing the myth of widespread vote fraud and the media for those decades has not, in our estimation, done a good enough job of pushing back against that. Because when you have a claim like that that’s being advanced over and over again, you need to debunk it over and over again. I think what you’ll see in the corporate media is that they will, a lot of these outlets will do maybe like this one debunking article and then in the future they kind of will maybe reference that in one line at some point or maybe not even always, but there’s a lack of a really consistent and forceful debunking of these kinds of myths, which is what people need to hear from them. SCOTT HARRIS: Julie, you note in your article that what happens in many media stories about these claims of massive voter fraud is there may be some acknowledgement that there’s some facts, some statistics to back up the fact that massive voter fraud is not a problem, not anywhere near a problem. But they often revert to the false equivalence of saying, on the one hand, Democrats say this. On the other hand, Republicans say that. Journalists need to be fact checkers. They’re not there to be stenographers to those people who they’re reporting on. They’re supposed to tell their viewers or listeners, their readers, what’s a fact and what’s not.

JULIE HOLLAR: Exactly. I mean, there’s a reason that the First Amendment protects the press. There’s a reason that in our democracy, the press is considered so important and that is because you need a free press that will actually tell the people what they need to know in order to maintain that democracy. So you need to have reporters and news outlets that are not afraid to tell the truth. And what you see instead is that reliance on Democrats say one thing, Republicans say another.

This is the sort of safety method that the corporate media have come to rely on where they’ve kind of fall back on this idea of objectivity, this idea of balance, which is a false balance where they say, “Well, look, if we report what Republicans say and what Democrats say, then when Republicans complain to us or Democrats complain to us, then we can say, look, we presented both sides.” So it’s their way of trying to pretend that they are not biased.

With something like the Save America Act, it’s not just Democrats who are saying that this is a problem. It is all sorts of voting rights experts. You talk to anyone who cares about democracy and they will tell you that this act, it’s actually not even necessarily going to help Republicans. It’s not clear that suppressing the vote in all sorts of ways is going to across the board help Republicans in the way that Donald Trump seems to think that it will guarantee the midterms to them.

And we’re not just talking about people in Democratic cities and Democratic strongholds. There are a lot of Trump voters who are in rural areas, who are lower income, who were going to face obstacles to voting when they’re having to present an ID, when they’re not able to mail in ballots. This is something that is just across the board going to suppress voting. And that’s bad for democracy no matter which way you look at it.

For more information, visit the Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting FAIR website at fair.org.

in-depth interview with Julie Hollar (17:48) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter. Listen to Scott Harris’and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribeto our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter.