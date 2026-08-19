This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 19, 2026

With President Donald Trump’s looming threat to seize the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland by force, authorities in Greenland have forced a U.S. oil company connected to Trump, to postpone drilling wells in the Arctic territory. Greenland’s order directly contradicts claims by Trump’s envoy that Americans could be extracting crude by next year.

(“Greenland Forces Trump linked US Oil Company to Delay Drilling,” The Guardian, Aug. 12, 2026; “Greenland Issues ‘Strong Warning’ as Trump linked Oil Company Prepares to Drill,” The Guardian, Aug. 8, 2026)

As the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo surpasses 4,600 cases, African health officials say the strain of the virus causing the outbreak may be mutating. Scientists recently confirmed that the current epidemic is caused by a genetically distinct, previously unseen variant of the Bundibugyo Ebola species, which crossed over from animals to humans earlier this year.

(“Ebola Virus Behind Massive Outbreak in DRC Could be Mutating,” The Guardian, Aug. 6, 2026)

On July 13, 2026 ICE Agents shot and killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a traffic stop in Biddeford, Maine. His wife and 3-year-old daughter were with him in the car when he was killed. Guerrero, a 25 year-old Colombian, was legally authorized to work in the U.S. Migrants in Maine are concentrated in sectors where the labor shortages are worst. The biggest employers of migrant labor in Maine are in health care and hospitality. Food processing is a close third.

(“Maine Dems Tackle Immigration After Local ICE Murder,” Barn Raiser Media, Aug. 8, 2026)