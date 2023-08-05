WPKN Special Panel Discussion on Trump’s Indictment on His Criminal Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election

This special WPKN public affairs program discusses former President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment on federal charges related to his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and subvert the will of the nation’s voters.

This panel discussion includes: WPKN’s public affairs director Richard Hill, longtime WPKN producers Ebong Udoma, Denise Manzari and John Lugo, Michael Zweig, professor of economics emeritus at Stony Brook University in New York, and host Scott Harris.

As most of our listeners are aware, disgraced former President Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith on new criminal charges on Aug. 1, based on his alleged role leading a multi-pronged attempt to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, that included the Jan. 6 insurrection and coup attempt that killed five people and injured hundreds of Capitol police officers.

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of – and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy to violate civil rights.

Donald Trump has now been the target of three indictments in just four months that include the earlier adult film star hush money case and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case that will go to trial next year.

These cases are in addition to a series of civil lawsuits relating to irregularities in his business conduct and his conviction for sexual abuse and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll.

It’s expected that later this month Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis will indict Trump on additional charges related to his alleged criminal meddling in the state of Georgia’s 2020 election vote count.

Despite all these serious charges and one conviction for sexual assault, Donald Trump remains popular with Republican voters, and is the front runner to become the Republican party’s 2024 presidential candidate.