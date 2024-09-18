13-Week ‘Summer of Heat’ Climate Protest Building Movement to End Fossil Fuel Financing

Over 13 weeks, the Summer of Heat on Wall Street climate protest campaign targeted Citibank headquarters in lowere Manhattan, because Citi has been the biggest investor in new global fossil fuel projects since the 2015 Paris climate accords. That landmark agreement aimed to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but the world is now getting dangerously close to that threshold. Exceeding that temperature raises the likelihood of climate destabilization, chaos and greater suffering, especially in countries in the global South that have contributed the least to the problem.

On the last day of the protest actions Sept. 5, 50 people were arrested in non-violent civil disobedience actions, at the same time dozens of others acted out of what organizers described as “militant joy.” As a band played, activists danced, sang, and carried out other acts of creative resistance. During the three-month climate protests 450 people were arrested a total of 700 times – one individual as many as 14 times.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus participated in the Summer of Heat protest campaign, and was arrested in non-violent direct actions such as blocking the doors of the Citibank building. She spoke with Alec Connon, executive director of the group Stop the Money Pipeline, one of convening organizations of the protest campaign, as they waited for activists to be released from jail on Sept. 5.

