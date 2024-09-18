Singer/Songwriter Billy Bragg Reflects on His 40 Years of Political Activism and the Power of Music   

In 2023, rebel singer/songwriter Billy Bragg celebrated 40 years of making music and political activism with the release of a 14-CD box set titled, “The Roaring Forty.” Over his career, Billy has developed a unique sound, incorporating many genres of music into his songs, ranging from traditional folk to punk rock featuring both stirring protest and labor solidarity anthems, and deeply personal reflections on his own, sometimes tragic life experience.

Among the highlights of Billy’s career was collaborating with Woody Guthrie’s daughter Nora, and the band Wilco in the 1990s to record “Mermaid Avenue,” three albums of unheard lyrics written by the legendary radical American folk singer, set to new music.

Billy’s most recent album is titled, “A Million Things That Never Happened”— and he’s the author of the best-selling book, “Roots, Radicals & Rockers – How Skiffle Changed The World,” and “The Three Dimensions of Freedom.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Billy as he was preparing for the next leg of a U.S. tour, where he reflected on his career and the political activism that inspired many of his iconic songs of protest and solidarity.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Billy Bragg (41:01) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

