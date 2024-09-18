This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 18 2024

Just hours after Apple unveiled its latest iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod product lines, Europe’s top court, the European Court of Justice ruled against the tech giant in a 10-year legal battle over its tax arrangements in Ireland, Apple’s European home base. Apple must now reimburse Ireland up to 13 billion euros, or $14.4 billion in back taxes, because the company was judged to have received “illegal” tax breaks from Ireland over the course of two decades.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for the next Trump administration, known as Project 2025, could lead to a massive deregulation of federally-owned public land and put millions of native Americans at risk. For decades, native tribal communities have been treated as sacrifice zones by the U.S. government, where tons of deadly radioactive waste and toxic chemicals have been dumped. (“Project 2025 and its Plans for Public Lands,” Barn Raiser, Sept. 9, 2024)

Environmental advocacy groups have taken the federal Environmental Protection Agency to court challenging new rules on toxic air pollutants from chemical and plastic plants. Concerned Citizens of St. John and Rise St. James – Louisiana, are among the plaintiffs who cite concerns the EPA relied too heavily on unreliable industry data as it estimated the risks to people’s health posed by ethylene oxide, chloroprene, and other toxic emissions.

