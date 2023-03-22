20 Years Later, Echoes of U.S. Iraq Invasion Seen in Russia’s Ukraine War

March 19 this year marked the 20th anniversary of President George W. Bush’s launch of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, a war of aggression based on a series of lies claiming that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction that threatened the U.S. and the world. WMDs were never found in Iraq, but the U.S. invasion and the bloody civil war it triggered killed between 200,000 to 300,000 Iraqi civilians, 4,500 U.S. soldiers, countless wounded and disabled veterans on all sides – in addition to displacing more than 9 million Iraqi refugees and shattering the nation’s infrastructure for decades.

The dark legacy of America’s invasion of Iraq persists today with dozens of governments and millions of people in the global south who are distrustful of the motives behind U.S. foreign policy. After Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year many of these nations refused to comply with Western sanctions against Russia.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Medea Benjamin, co-director of Code Pink Women For Peace, and Nicolas Davies, author of “Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” who serves as a Code Pink researcher. Here they discuss issues of accountability and double standards in international law addressed in their recent article, “The Not-So-Winding Road from Iraq to Ukraine.”

