This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 22, 2023

• Mexico’s Congress has appointed a federal commission to investigate the Mexican military’s use of Israeli spyware known as Pegasus targeting the nation’s human rights activists and journalists. The Guardian reports that the investigation is being launched as the Army has come under intense criticism for spying on its critics in the aftermath of a leaked document hacked from military servers last year.

(“Mexico to Investigation Alleged Human Rights Abuses by Military After Spying Claims,” Guardian, March 15, 2023)

• Just weeks after investigations were launched into the cause of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the federal Surface Transportation Board, (or STB) approved the $27 billion dollar merger of two major railroads, Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. Critics say the merger would permit more new “bomb trains” carrying hazardous high carbon emission tar sands from mines in Alberta, Canada to oil refineries in Port Arthur, Texas.

(“Railroad Companies May Have Merged Before Railroad Merger Announced,” American Prospect, March 16, 2023)

• Two years ago, supporters of Bernie Sanders took over the leadership of Nevada’s Democratic Party after defeating loyalists of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Reid’s allies bolted the party, taking with them key voter data, hundreds of thousands of dollars of donations, and senior personnel. They formed a competing organization they called, National Democratic Victory, which Sanders’s supporters promptly denounced as a shadow party.

(“Progressives Take Over of Nevada Democratic Party Is Falling Apart,” Nation, March 10, 2023; “Sanders Supporters Took Over Nevada Democratic Party. It’s Not Going Well,” Politico, Feb. 25, 2023)

