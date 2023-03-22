Recent Bank Failures Demand Tougher Federal Regulation

On March 10, the U.S. suffered its biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis when California’s Silicon Valley Bank collapsed after their tech industry customers — hearing about the bank’s huge losses — panicked and tried to withdraw their money. Although the FDIC intervened and promised depositors they would have access to all their funds, confidence in the financial system was shaken and spread to other banks worldwide.

Days later, a second U.S. regional bank, Signature Bank was shut down. A third, First Republic Bank, was propped up, followed by a threat to the stability of one of the world’s largest banks, Credit Suisse — which was averted after it was taken over by Swiss banking giant UBS with $225 billion in loans from the Swiss government.

Analysts blame a number of factors for these bank failures and lowered confidence in the financial system, including mismanagement, the Federal Reserve’s recent rapid interest rate increases — and the weakening of government regulation. Between The Lines Scott Harris spoke with James S. Henry, a leading economist, attorney, investigative journalist and global justice fellow at Yale University, who examines the systemic causes and remedies available to prevent future bank failures.

[Editor’s note: The first bank to fail, cryptocurrency-focused Silvergate Bank, announced on March 8 it would wind down and undergo liquidation procedures due to losses suffered in its loan portfolio.]

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Henry S. James (25:55)

