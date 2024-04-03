Abortion and Reproductive Rights are on the 2024 Election Ballot

Interview with Dr. Kristyn Brandi, an obstetrician-gynecologist and former board chair of the group Physicians for Reproductive Health, conducted by Scott Harris

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s extremist right-wing majority overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion in June 2022, women’s reproductive rights have been under assault across the country. Anti-abortion groups targeting mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a majority of medication abortions in the U.S., challenged changes made by the FDA in 2016 and 2021 that permitted the drug to be prescribed via telehealth without an in-person physician visit.

When the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on March 26, the majority of justices appeared likely to preserve access to mifepristone because the challengers in the case lacked legal standing, leaving the door open to future lawsuits seeking to restrict access to the drug.

When the Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling on Feb. 16 declaring that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (or IVF) should be legally protected as children, a new battle over reproductive rights was joined. While Republican-controlled state legislatures continue to restrict reproductive rights, pro-choice activists have succeeded in establishing abortion rights in all seven statewide referendums votes held since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Kristyn Brandi, an obstetrician-gynecologist who provides abortion care in New Jersey, and is a former board chair of the group Physicians for Reproductive Health. Here Dr. Brandi examines the recent Supreme Court hearing on mifepristone and the crucial battle for reproductive rights that will be on the ballot in the 2024 presidential and congressional election this November.

For more information, visit Physicians for Reproductive Health at PRH.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Dr. Kristyn Brandi (26:57). More articles and opinion pieces are found in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castro, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Tunein+ Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.