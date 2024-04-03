Israeli Propagandists Target US Journalists, Skewing Coverage of Gaza War

As Israel’s war in Gaza is about to enter its seventh month, more than 32,000 Palestinians, including some 13,700 children have been killed in the Israeli military’s brutal air and ground assault. The war that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 hostages has destroyed most of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, hospitals, churches and schools.

The official UN-backed global body designating starvation found that “famine is imminent” in Gaza, leading to “major acceleration of deaths and malnutrition” for 1.1 million people there. Israeli forces are blocking humanitarian aid deliveries, despite recent demands from the top UN court and the Security Council for unfettered access for life-saving food shipments, a temporary ceasefire and the safe return of all hostages.

An Israeli-targeted airstrike killed seven international aid workers from the World Central Kitchen on April 1, leading the group’s spokesperson to state, “…this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.” Amid the staggering carnage in Gaza, there’s growing concern about the slanting of news reports about the war. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with independent journalist Arvind Dilawar, who discusses how Israeli propagandists target U.S. journalists, skewing coverage of the Gaza war with a pro-Israeli bias.

Visit the website of Arvind Dilawar, independent journalist at adilawar.com.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Arvind Dilawar (18:47).

