Activists at Groton Submarine Base Protest Growing Threat of Nuclear War

For decades, peace activists in Connecticut have held a vigil on Good Friday at the naval submarine base in Groton, Connecticut — hailed as the submarine capital of the world — where submarines are equipped with nuclear warheads. Activists there read each of the 15 Stations of the Cross that commemorates Christ’s suffering and death, with additional material to bring the ritual up to date. This year, for example, one of the stations mentioned the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Then those participating in the vigil fasten drawings depicting each station to the fence that surrounds the submarine base.

As the war in Ukraine and Israel’s air and ground assault in Gaza raise international tensions increasing the threat of a global nuclear holocaust, both the U.S. and Russia are spending trillions of dollars to modernize their nuclear weapons arsenals.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Jackie Allen Doucot, co-founder with her husband Chris Doucot of the Hartford Catholic Worker, which organized the submarine base vigil. Here she talks about the history of their protest action calling attention to the danger of nuclear war.

