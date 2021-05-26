After 11 days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket fire, ended by a tentative cease fire on May 21st, the number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza reported totaled 248, among them 66 children and 1,900 wounded. Israel reported one Israeli Defense Forces soldier and 12 civilians were killed, including 2 children along with hundreds of injuries. This is the fifth conflict involving Israeli bombing of Gaza and rockets fired into Israel since the election of the Islamist political party Hamas in 2005.

Gaza, often referred to by Palestinians living there as the world’s largest open-air prison, is just 140 square miles, but home to some 2.1 million people. One of the most densely populated territories in the world, the people of Gaza have been subjected to a harsh Israeli blockade that has created shortages of food, medicine, electricity and an unemployment rate of over 41 percent. The recent conflict has severely damaged Gaza’s already crumbling infrastructure, including the bombing of 6 hospitals, a cut-off of clean water and the closure of sewage systems.

Between The Lines Scott Harris spoke with Jehad Abusalim, Education & Policy Associate with the American Friends Service Committee’s Palestine Activism Program. Here Jehad, who is originally from Gaza and who’s family is still living there, talks about the urgent need to end the demonization and dehumanization of the people of Gaza.