This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 26, 2021

• Months before the Feb. 1st military coup in Myanmar, telecom and Internet service providers installed $4 million dollars worth of intercept spyware that allowed the Army to eavesdrop on its critics’ communications. According to a Reuters investigation the spyware was put in place before the civilian government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy, was ousted. The decision was undertaken by former Army officers in the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.
• ProPublica reports that the Trump administration used the secretive Tactical Terrorism Response Team inside Customs and Border Enforcement to intimidate lawyers, journalists and political activists along the US-Mexican border. Documents revealing the operation were published by the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, a public interest law firm where Ruiz works. ACLU attorney Mohammed Tajsar maintained that “the whole thing is COINTELPRO for dummies,” referring to the 1960s U.S. domestic spying program.
• Among the progressives running in the primary for Manhattan District Attorney, is a Palestinian American lawyer who wears a hijab. Thirty-five-year-old civil rights litigator Tahanie Aboushi successfully sued the New York City Dept. of Education for failing to protect vulnerable children and currently represents 21-year old activist Dounya Zayer, who was violently attacked by a NYPD officer during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer in Brooklyn.
