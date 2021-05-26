World’s Top Energy Agency Calls for an End to New Fossil Fuel Development Worldwide

In mid-May, the International Energy Agency released a report which for the first time called for an end to new fossil fuel development worldwide. The IEA’s “Net Zero by 2050” report issued last week said that investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects beyond this year if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, and meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and staying within a 1.5 degree Celsius rise in global temperature.

That’s the limit beyond which climate catastrophe would likely ensue, with impacts from sea level rise, massive storms and droughts – beyond what the inhabitants of Earth can comfortably survive.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with David Turnbull, Strategic Communications Director with Oil Change International. Here he talks about what a breakthrough this report is for an agency that formerly gave cover to the fossil fuel industry to continue expanding, and what it’s likely going to mean for future fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

For more information visit Oil Change International at priceofoil.org.