Activist Group Launches Campaign to Educate Voters on N.Y. Rep. Stefanik’s Extremist Voting Record

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st Congressional District, which occupies the northeastern third of the state, from the Canadian and Vermont borders to the state’s central region. Stefanik is the No. 3 Republican in the House, taking Liz Cheney’s place when fellow Republicans removed Cheney due to her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump.

Stefanik is an eight-year incumbent and is very popular in the mostly rural district that skews conservative. After the 2020 presidential elections, she refused to certify her district’s results, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud. But a group called Adirondack Voters for Change is working to educate voters on her voting record, which they say does not serve her constituents. These activists hope once her voting record is known, her popularity will fade. Two Democrats are running in the primary Aug. 23 and the winner will face Stefanik in the November general election.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Phyllis Sinclair, a member of the Hold Stefanik Accountable Committee of Adirondack Voters for Change, a non-partisan, issues-based organization promoting citizen engagement. Here, she discusses the group’s voter education campaign that has posted informational signs across the district.

For more information, visit Adirondack Voters for Change at adkvotersforchange. org and Adirondack Voters for Change on Facebook at facebook.com/ AdkVotersForChange.