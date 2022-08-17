Donald Trump and GOP’s Embrace of Political Violence Endangers Us All

During Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, the candidate often spouted violent rhetoric, such as urging his supporters to beat up any protesters who showed up at his rallies. As president, Trump continued to use the same type of language when talking about police treatment of suspects or dehumanizing immigrants who crossed the U.S. southern border.

On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, many carrying weapons – and some openly calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic party leaders. Five people died as a result of the violence carried out during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Alarmingly, much of the GOP has aligned itself with armed white supremacists terrorist groups including the OathKeepers and Proud Boys. Since Trump’s defeat, the former president’s allies have directed thousands of death threats to election officials, legislators as well as their family members including children.

Now as federal and state investigators pursue multiple allegations of Trump’s criminality, the former president and his allies have ramped up their violent rhetoric. Calls for political violence from Trump supporters, echoed by many extreme right- wing commentators peaked recently after the FBI searched Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago for classified and national security documents. In addition to hundreds of online threats directed at federal law enforcement agencies, a man attacked the Cincinnati FBI office on Aug. 11 who was later killed in a standoff with police. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and president of the World Mental Health Coalition. Here, the best-selling author examines Donald Trump’s and the Republican party’s dangerous embrace of political violence.

For more information, visit Dr. Bandy Lee’s web site at bandylee.com.