Rising U.S.-China Tensions Over Taiwan Risk Miscalculation or Accident

One day after the Aug. 14 arrival of a U.S. congressional delegation in Taipei, Taiwan’s capitol, China’s military conducted combat patrols in the waters and air space around the island nation. A Chinese military official announced, “We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.” Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said 30 Chinese People’s Liberation Army warplanes and five vessels were detected in the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 15.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for a visit earlier in August, the first such visit by a U.S. speaker of the House in 25 years, Beijing also responded with military exercises. Harsh condemnation of the visit accompanied China’s suspension of all cooperation with the U.S. on climate policy, cancellation of meetings between U.S. and Chinese defense officials and a halt to cooperation on the repatriation of illegal immigrants and legal assistance on criminal matters.

After nationalist Chinese forces established a rival government on Taiwan in 1949, Beijing has viewed the island as an illegitimate breakaway province and an inalienable part of China’s territory. Since the 1970s, the U.S. has officially recognized only Beijing, but it also supplies Taiwan with weapons and provides diplomatic support. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Joseph Gerson, president of the Campaign for Peace, Disarmament and Common Security, who talks about the danger in rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan and how relations between Washington and Beijing could be improved.

For more information, visit the Campaign for Peace, Disarmament and Common Security at cpdcs.org.