After Recent Train Derailments, Biden, Congress Must Implement New Safety Standards, Worker Protections

The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that released vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals, has brought to light the dangerous cargoes that are moved daily all around the country, and around the world. A second Norfolk Southern freight train derailment near Springfield, Ohio on March 4 that fortunately wasn’t carrying toxic materials, underscores the ongoing hazard posed by these trains.

U.S. freight trains often use old, unsafe equipment with little or no notification to residents in neighborhoods through which these dangerous “bomb trains” travel. Those residents are most often living in what are called environmental justice communities – with high concentrations of low-income and people of color, who have minimal political power and little or no information about the toxic materials passing through their neighborhoods.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, based in Pennsylvania. Here she talks about the threat posed by toxic train cargo to public safety, health, the environment and the economy, as well as new policies needed to minimize these hazards.

