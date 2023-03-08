Fox News’ Republican Propaganda Machine Tests Limits of Free Speech

Through the Dominion voting technology company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, we now have solid evidence of what much of the nation has known for decades, that the channel’s commentators regularly lie to their audience. With sworn testimony and text message communication between hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and owner Rupert Murdoch, it’s clear that Fox was fulfilling its role as a propaganda organ of the Republican party, where facts and truth were irrelevant to the company’s priorities of making big profits and disseminating lies.

In addition to broadcasting blatant lies along Donald Trump’s false claim of a stolen election, the Dominion lawsuit also revealed that Fox provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with confidential information about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s political advertising and debate strategy. GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 Capitol surveillance video to Fox’s Tucker Carlson, resulted in his airing cherry-picked video clips on March 6, where he argued the Jan. 6th Capitol attack, where 5 people died, hundreds were injured and nearly 1,000 rioters were charged with crimes, was not a violent insurrection at all, but rather, Trump supporters benignly sightseeing.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Victor Pickard, professor of media policy and political economy and co-director at the Media, Inequality and Change Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication. Here, Pickard discusses the Dominion lawsuit against Fox and the consequences for a media outlet that regularly weaponizes extremist propaganda that provokes political violence.

For more information, visit Victor Pickard’s website at victorpickard.com.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Victor Pickard (29:49)

