‘Scrap the Cap’ to Save Social Security From Benefit Cuts

For many decades, the Republican party has sought to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, privatize these programs or end them altogether. During President Biden’s Feb. 7 State of the Union address, he called out GOP plans to sunset or make cuts to these popular programs in upcoming debt limit and budget negotiations. When Republicans shouted, “Liar” and jeered him, the president said he took that as a sign that cuts to the nation’s social safety net programs would be “off the table.”

But due to the aging of the U.S. population and declining birth rates, the Social Security Trust Fund will face a shortfall as soon as 2035, when the system will only have enough funds to pay out 80 percent of scheduled benefits. However, simple changes to federal tax policy changes could easily fix the shortfall problem and strengthen Social Security for decades to come.

Currently, only the first $160,000 in earnings are subject to Social Security payroll taxes, meaning that somebody making $10 million in a year is contributing the same amount into Social Security as somebody making $160,000. Legislative proposals have been introduced to raise the cap so that wages above $250,000 or $400,000 would be subject to the payroll tax, along with wealthy earners’ non-salary income. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sarah Rawlins, program associate with the Center for Economic and Policy Research, who explains how “scrapping the cap” would safeguard and expand Social Security for the future.

For more information, visit the Center for Economic and Policy Research at cepr.net.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Sarah Rawlins (18:27) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.