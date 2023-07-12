After Supreme Court Rejects Biden Student Debt Relief Plan, Public Service Workers Have Another Option

When the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority ruled President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan was unconstitutional on June 30, hopes of getting $10,000 to $20,000 in debt canceled were dashed for most of the 40 million people with federal student loans.

Biden is now pursuing another option for student debt relief. His administration has begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which he said will take longer, but is “the best path that remains to providing for as many borrowers as possible with debt relief.” However, legal observers predict that any plan Biden proposes is sure to trigger future lawsuits by opponents.

But the estimated 25 percent of student debt borrowers who are employed in the public service sector have another option for erasing whatever debt remains after they’ve made payments for 10 years. It’s called public service loan forgiveness, or PSLF. Christina Ceballos, who’s worked her entire career in public service jobs, was able to erase her student debt by figuring out the system, then set up a Facebook page to help others. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ceballos about how she did it, and how others can benefit.

For more information, visit Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Support on Facebook at facebook.com/ groups/pslfprogramsupport and Public Service Loan Forgiveness information at the U.S. Dept of Education at studentaid.gov/manage- loans/forgiveness- cancellation/public-service.