House Progressives Propose Measure to Block Biden’s Transfer of Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

[Producer’s note: Due to a phone system failure during production, the audio quality of this interview segment is substandard. Apologies to all of our BTL affiliates and listeners.] President Biden announced on July 7 that he’s authorized the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the fact that 123 nations around the world signed the 2008 convention to ban the use of these weapons, including many of Washington’s NATO allies. Cluster bombs that can be fired from the air, ground or sea, release tens or hundreds of explosive bomblets that kill indiscriminately. Unexploded bomblets or duds can remain in the ground of former battlefields for years or decades where civilian victims of random explosions are often children.

President Biden justified delivery of U.S.-made cluster munitions, saying that Ukraine’s military was running out of conventional artillery shells during their current counteroffensive, both Ukraine and Russia have already been using cluster bombs in the 18-month long war and that Ukraine’s government has pledged to only use these weapons on their own territory.



Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, who talks about why his group and other human rights organizations worldwide oppose President Biden’s decision to transfer U.S. cluster bombs to Ukraine and pending legislation in Congress that would block the transfer of these weapons.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.