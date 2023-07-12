Biden Believes Right-Wing Extremist Supreme Court ‘Not Normal,’ But Resists Calls for Reform

[Producer’s note: Due to a phone system failure during production, the audio quality of this interview segment is substandard. Apologies to all of our BTL affiliates and listeners.]

Over the past year, the U.S. Supreme Court’s right-wing extremist supermajority ignored decades of precedents to remove federal protection for abortion rights, weakened environmental regulations and struck down gun safety laws. In the final week of its last term, the court majority ruled that a Colorado nondiscrimination law that made it illegal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers was unconstitutional, effectively

ended affirmative action in college admissions and blocked President Biden’s plan for student debt relief.

The high court had previously ruled in the 2010 Citizens United case that corporations are people, opening up the floodgates of unaccountable and unlimited campaign cash in our electoral system, as well as gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013 that ushered in the passage of dozens of racially targeted voter suppression laws in Republican-controlled states.

With reactionary politicians in robes now firmly in control of the Supreme Court and on course to repeal many of the advances for civil and human rights made over the last 100 years, there are growing calls for intervention through expanding the number of the high court’s justices, or the imposition of term limits. When asked in a recent interview if he supported such measures, President Biden rejected these proposals, maintaining that such

actions would “politicize the court in a way that is not healthy.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ben Burgis, adjunct professor of philosophy at Rutgers University, who explains why he believes the Supreme Court is already dangerously politicized and that reform is urgently needed.

