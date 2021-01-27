After the Failed Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection, What’s Next for Pro-Trump Militias?

Interview with Mike Giglio, journalist and author of “Shatter the Nations: ISIS and the War for the Caliphate,” conducted by Scott Harris

In the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that attempted to block Congressional certification of the winner of the 2020 Presidential election, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 100 Pro-Trump rioters who participated in the siege and opened over 200 case files.

Michael Sherwin, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said officials are looking at “significant felony cases” tied to sedition and conspiracy.

While Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol’s halls and Congressional offices looking for legislators to hold hostage or kill, many more members of pro-Trump militia groups were watching the attack unfold on their TV sets at home, unsure whether or not this was the opening battle of a new American civil war. After 25,000 National Guards troops were deployed to protect the Capitol in advance of Joe Biden’s inauguration, predicted mass protests by armed right wing groups in Washington and other state capitols didn’t materialize.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with journalist Mike Giglio, who’s reported from war zones in Syria, Iraq and Ukraine, and is author of the book, “Shatter the Nations: ISIS and the War for the Caliphate.” In a series of recent articles Mike has profiled members of armed pro-Trump militia groups in an effort to better understand their motivation, mindset and future intentions. Here, Mike recounts some of the conversations he’s had with militia group members about their reactions to the Capitol attack, and what they believe their role will be in the post-Trump era.