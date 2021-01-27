Between The Lines -Jan. 27, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 27, 2021Thomas A. Saenz: Joe Biden’s Immigration Reform Proposals Will Test Prospects for BipartisanshipMike Giglio: After the Deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection, Pro-Trump Militias Ponder Their FutureMelinda Tuhus: Statehood Campaign Demands Political Representation for 700,000 Washington, D.C. ResidentsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 27, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary