Statehood Campaign Demands Political Representation for 700,000 Washington, D.C. Residents

Residents of Washington, D.C. have long protested the fact that they lack representation in the federal government beyond the non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives, Eleanor Holmes Norton. The danger this second-class status poses to the District of Columbia was highlighted twice in the past six months: once last June when President Donald Trump activated the D.C. National Guard against peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters, and again on Jan. 6 when he declined to activate the Guard to support Capitol police in protecting the Capitol from insurrectionists Trump himself had incited. The mayor of D.C. has no power over its own National Guard troops.

Last June, the House of Representatives passed a D.C. statehood bill for the first time, but it failed to pass in the Senate and must be now reintroduced in the new Congress. The Senate needs 60 votes to pass the measure unless the body eliminates the filibuster. However, many Senate Republicans assert that a constitutional amendment would be needed to grant D.C. statehood.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Bo Shuff, executive director of DC Vote, who explains that when the forefathers met in Philadelphia to establish the new U.S. government, they created a separate federal district to protect members of Congress, the president, and other U.S. officials from violent assaults by disgruntled actors from any of the states. Here he also discusses the role of race in denying equal representation to the district’s 700,000 residents.

For more information, visit DC Vote at dcvote.org.