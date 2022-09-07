Alaska’s First-Time Use of Ranked Choice Voting Demonstrates a Sound Option for Electoral Reform

In Alaska’s primary election Aug. 16th, Democrat Mary Peltola emerged victorious. Petola defeated two Republicans in the state’s first foray into both ranked choice voting and an open primary, where all candidates compete together, not in separate Republican and Democratic party elections.

Peltola, who is the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, will fill the remainder of Republican Don Young’s term in Congress, which ends in January 2023. Young died in office after serving almost 50 years as the state’s sole Congressional representative. The three candidates who ran in the primary — Peltola, and Republicans Nick Begich, and Sarah Palin, the state’s former governor and 2008 GOP Vice Presidential candidate — will run for a full two-year term for that seat this November, joined by a fourth independent candidate.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Rob Ritchie, the founding president and CEO of Fair Vote, established in 1992 to develop, win, and implement ranked choice voting, proportional voting, Electoral College reform, and automatic voter registration in states and cities across the country. Here, he discusses the historic nature of this vote and what to expect next.

For more information, visit Fair Vote’s website at www.fairvote.org.