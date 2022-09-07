Between The Lines – Sept. 7, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 7, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 7, 2022Branko Marcetic: Six Months After Russia’s Ukraine Invasion, There’s Signs a Negotiated End to the War is PossibleChristopher Vials: After 18 Months, Biden Finally Responds to Trump and GOP Threat to Democracy Rob Ritchie: Alaska’s First-Time Use of Ranked Choice Voting Demonstrates a Sound Option for Electoral ReformBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 7, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary